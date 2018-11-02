Buhari’s meeting with angry APC aspirants a façade – Ogbonnia, Unagha

By Emma Amaize

ERSTWHILE All Progressives Congress , APC, 2019 Presidential Aspirants, Dr S K Ogbonnia and Alhaji Mumakai Unagha, have described President Muhammadu Buhari dinner meeting, Tuesday, in Abuja, with aggrieved aspirants of the party as a window dressing.

The duo in a joint statement, said: “The dinner-meeting lacked objectivity, the main goal of the meeting we demanded and continue to demand is to perfect the quickest way to end the crisis by removing the embattled National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.”

“Comrade Oshiomhole is clearly the bad apple dragging our great party down. His actions or inactions created deeper crisis in nearly every state and electoral constituency in the Nigeria. Anything less than his removal is to risk a woeful outing in the forthcoming 2019 elections.

“The narrative being peddled by Oshiomhole’s sponsors that the post-primary crisis a common phenomenon is self-serving, not a crisis of this magnitude and even if the primaries are to blame, how come the main opposition party, the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) is not mired in similar crisis? They said.

Noting, however, that the dinner meeting was in line with their earlier call on the president to wade into the crisis tearing the party apart, Ogbonnia and Unagha asserted: “We cannot in good conscience endorse the nature of the meeting or its outcome on the following grounds;”

“The dinner has created more problems than solutions. The dinner was not inclusive. The list of attendees is a hand-picked yes-group by the god-father of Adams Oshiomhole. A progressive list should boast of aggrieved members from across the country, including those who oppose or support the continuation of Oshiomhole as chairman.

“Any agenda for a reconciliation meeting ought to also include clear ways to refund nomination fees paid by aspirants, who were schemed out through automatic/consensus arrangements. Our supporters who labored to cough out the exorbitant nomination fees feel duped and have sworn not to work for the party unless Mr. Oshiomhole resigns or is removed,” they added.