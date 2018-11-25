Buhari’s anti-graft war a scam — Green Party

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—THE Green Party of Nigeria has described the fight against corruption by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration as a scam.

The party, through its Ogun East Senatorial Candidate, Armstrong Akintunde said: “The youths of the country have learned their lessons from this APC government. When they came, they promised change and we can all see the kind of change they have given us. Going by their promises, I expect that the rate of unemployment should be reduced but, it has even increased.

“So, when they tell us they want to take us to the next level, then we understand the kind of next level they will want to take us to, and I am sure the youths of this country will not allow them, because, this administration is the most corrupt in the history of Nigeria.

“In fact, their fight against corruption is a scam. If you are truly fighting corruption, then, come out and show us just one case of corruption that you have successfully prosecuted. This government has totally failed.

“Before now, we have always tried to get involved in governance ,but, the old ones will always tell us to keep waiting for our own turn and this is one of the reasons which propelled us to pursue the not -too- young -to- run and thank God we secured it.”