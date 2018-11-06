Buhari writes Senate, appoints Dabiri as Diaspora Commission Chairman

*** As Senate Approves the Establishment of Four Federal Tertiary Institutions

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate, seeking for the screening and subsequent confirmation of his Senior Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Honourable Abike Dabiri- Erewa as the Executive Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the newly established Nigerian Diaspora Commission.



President Buhari’s request was contained in a letter addressed to the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki which was read on the floor of the Senate.

The letter, dated October 24, 2018, reads: “In compliance with Section 2(1) of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission (Establishment) Act, 2017, I write to forward for the confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa as the Executive Chairman/CEO of Nigerian Diaspora Commission”.

Dabiri-Erewa, before now, was also a two time member of the House of Representatives.

In another development, President Buhari has written to the Senate, seeming for the confirmation of the appointment of Engr. Chidi Izuwah as the Director General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, ICRC.

The letter, dated October 19, 2018, reads: “In compliance with Section 21(1)(a) Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) Act, 2010, I hereby forward for the confirmation by the Senate, the nomination of Engr. Chidi K.C. Izuwah as Director General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission.

“It is my hope that this request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the distinguished Senate”.

In another separate letter, President Buhari has asked the Senate to substitute Chief Olabofe Akeem Mustapha with Mrs. Ronke Sokefun as chairman of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

The President in the letter dated 23rd October, 2018 said “the Distinguished Senate is kindly invited to recall my earlier request for confirmation of the appointment of Chief Olabode Akeem Mustapha as the chairman of the Governing Board of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) vide letter dated 27th March 2018 (copy attached). You may also recall that you the nominee is yet to be confirmed by the Senate.

“I now write to inform you of my decision to substitute Chief OlabodeAkeem Mustapha with Mrs. Ronke Sokefun as the chairman of the Governing Board”.

In another letter, President Buhari has written to the Senate, requesting for the Constitution of the Governing Board of the National Bureau of Statistics by seeking the confirmation of the appointments of Dr. Kabiru Nakaura (North West) as chairman.

Other members of the board include; Mr. Akinola Bashir (South West), Prof. Moses Momoh (South South), Wallijoh Danladi Ahijoh (North Central), Adam Modu (North East) and Nwafor Paul Chukwudi (South East).

For all the appointments,the President requested expeditious consideration of the Senate.

Meanwhile, the Senate yesterday read for the third time and passed into law, for the establishment of four federal tertiary institutions in some parts of the country.

Following the consideration of reports by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND, Senator Jibrin Barau, APC, Kano North, the Senate approved the establishment of a federal Polytechnic, Aba, in Abia State; Federal College of Education, Gumel Jigawa State; Federal Polytechnic, Silame, Sokoto State and Federal College of Education, Sabon Gari, Sokoto state.