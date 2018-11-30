Buhari won’t be stampeded to sign Electoral Act Amendment Bill – Senate Leader

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

MAJORITY Leader of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan on Friday said that President Muhammadu Buhari has the right to withhold his assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill which has been forwarded to him.



Senator Ahmad who is a member of the President’s All Progressives Congress, APC, the ruling party in the country said that President Buhari would not be stampeded in signing the bill into law as he has to take his time to scrutinize what was passed and sent to him.

He said the Senate corrected all the observations raised by the President when he returned the bill to the National Assembly and that even without the assent of the President, the 2006 Electoral Act was in perfect order to guide the nation have a more transparent election in 2019.

The Senate Majority Leader also said that the Electoral Act Amendment Bill could still be used for the next year’s election if assented to by the President.

He said that the call by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chairman, Uche Secondus, that President Buhari should sign the bill was suspicious, stressing that the bill is not a PDP bill, but a National Assembly bill.

He said, “The President is willing to sign the bill provided it meets certain conditions that will make our electoral processes better. I believe the President is studying this bill.'” he stated.

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari has signed more bills than any previous President in this country.

Details later