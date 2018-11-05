Buhari vows to deal with defaulters of Executive Order

… to establish 8 innovation hubs, … sector’s FDI rises to $4bn

By Emmanuel Elebeke

ABUJA – In a renewed vigour to stamp out corruption in the system, President Mohammadu Buhari, has vowed to deal with defaulters of the Executive Order 003 (EO3).

This is as the President directed the National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA to report any government agency that failed to comply with the new IT Clearance directive to the government for punitive action to be taken.

Recall that the federal government had issued a Presidential Executive Order 003, mandating all ministries, departments and agencies to give preference to locally manufactured goods and services in their procurement of information technology services, in order to strengthen its implementation as well as provide clear policy directions.

The federal government also issued Presidential Executive Order 005 in February this year, as part of the administration’s deliberate efforts and strong commitment at strengthening the role of Science, Technology and Innovation in the country’s socio-economic development.

The President also disclosed that ‘NITDA, in collaboration with the National Social Investment Office (NSIO), is coordinating Federal Government’s initiative of establishing eight (8) Innovation Hubs, one in each of the six Geo-Political Zones and one each in Lagos and Abuja.

He said the purpose of establishing these hubs is to facilitate digital capacity building for immediate employment, entrepreneurial skills development, job and wealth creation. ‘‘All these are aimed at promoting the digital economy in an era of disruptive technology through effective regulations.’’

The President gave the directive while declaring open the 2018 e-Nigeria international conference and exhibition, organised by NITDA in Abuja.

President Buhari said NITDA is expected to work with all relevant government agencies to ensure full compliance with this directive, in line with the Executive Order 3 and 5 of 2018.

Recall also that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF issued a new Circular in August this year, to reiterate federal government’s earlier directives in the administration’s efforts at ensuring full realisation of the objectives of protecting local innovators and promoting local content.

‘‘Of particular note is NITDA’s initiative focused on the Registration of IT Contractors and Service Providers in collaboration with other regulatory bodies with special emphasis on competencies. This will ensure the delivery of quality IT projects, as well as facilitate the development of indigenous IT companies in line with global best practices.

‘‘You may also recall the remark about NITDA’s efforts at enforcing Federal Government’s directive on ensuring that all ICT projects in the country are cleared by it before implementation.

‘‘This will ensure that government’s ICT procurements: are transparent, aligned with government’s IT shared vision and policy, lead to cost savings through promotion of shared services, avoid duplication, ensure compatibility of IT systems and improve efficiency in government business, enforce the patronage of indigenous companies where capacity exists; and uphold the highest standards for service delivery.

‘‘In this administration’s efforts at ensuring full realisation of these objectives, a new Circular was issued in August this year, to reiterate this directive.’’

‘‘NITDA is expected to work with all relevant government agencies to ensure full compliance with this directive. Defaulters of IT Clearance among the public establishments are to be reported to government.

‘‘We are serious about fighting corruption. We must not fail in our quest to eliminate corruption in government businesses and in the wider society,’’ the President added.

The Nigerian leader encouraged NITDA to work with relevant regulatory agencies to ensure strict compliance with these new regulatory instruments, saying that the agency’s work on the Nigerian ICT Innovation and Entrepreneurship Vision that focuses on the development of Digital Infrastructure, Education Reform, Skills Development and Research and Development as well as supporting the ecosystem is highly commendable.

‘‘I understand that the agency worked with relevant stakeholders in developing the document. I continue to encourage the Agency to use its regulatory instruments in ensuring full socialisation and implementation of this document.

‘‘We emphasised the need for the public service to be highly competitive, innovative and digitally-enabled to deliver public services and effectively drive government programs and policies. I note that NITDA and other relevant government agencies have taken this up by creating the enabling environment through the development of policies, frameworks, standards and guidelines.

‘‘I am aware that some of these regulatory instruments have been subjected to critical scrutiny and revision through a series of stakeholder engagements. Efforts should be intensified at making them public as well as sensitising public servants and the general public about the value of these regulatory instruments.

‘‘ The enforcement of the use of the policy on Treasury Single Account (TSA), the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) and the Bank Verification Number (BVN) and the impact they have made on the administration’s public financial management reforms.’’

In addition to the consolidation of accounts and elimination of ghost workers that resulted in a combined monthly savings of about N24.7 billion, he disclosed that the TSA facilitated the recovery of huge sums of money including the recent N1.6 billion from a single account, adding that these policy initiatives had reinforced the administration’s fight against corruption by ensuring transparency and accountability in government business transactions.

He enjoined the Conference to come up with innovative ideas, workable and implementable recommendations that would help and enhance government’s efforts at creating the enabling environment for the promotion of the digital economy in an era of disruptive technologies, considering our peculiarities as a country.

In his remarks, the minister of Communications, Barr. Adebayo Shittu, informed that Nigeria has achieved a broadband penetration of 23% in 2018 from 10% in 2014.

He added that the ministry is not resting on its oars until it achieves its 30% target by the end of 2018.

‘‘With about 160 million active mobile lines and 90 mobile internet subscribers, mobile technologies are fast proving to be a game changer for deepening our ICT experience as a nation.’’

The minister, who expressed confidence in the sector said the Nigerian ICT sector is open for investment, also disclosed that the Foreign Direct Investment in the sector has increased from $3.2billion in 2015 to $4 billion in 2018.

‘‘Emerging disruptive technologies are also creating new industries and we can take advantage of this to further attract FDIs to the sector.

‘‘We are also committed to ensuring that we give preference to home grown solutions for the long-term sustainable growth of the ICT sector. Executive orders have been given in this regard and we have policies in place to make this a reality. In addition to promoting established ICT companies, we are also ensuring that we have a thriving startup ecosystem to provide opportunities to our teeming youths,’’ the minister added.

In his keynote speech, the pioneer Chairman of the EFCC, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu said it was expedient for Nigeria to take advantage of disruptive technologies to curtail the spread of corruption in the country.

Ribadu, who praised the effort of the present administration in the fight against corruption, said disruptive technologies, has the ability to help the relevant anti-corruption agencies to cub corruption in the system.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Director General of NITDA, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami said the agency’s roadmap between 2007-2020 has started yielding the desired results.

Beyond capacity building of staff and Nigerians, he said the agency has saved N13 billion in the last two years of implementation of its new regulatory guidelines, aimed at repositioning the economy from a resource to a knowledge based economy.

Meanwhile, the President further noted that the administration’s commitment towards delivering good governance and development to Nigerians is as strong as ever, considering the huge role ICT is playing in the successes recorded in the past three and a half years.

According to him, ‘‘The sector’s contribution of about 10% of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). I am pleased to note that this has been taken seriously and stakeholders’ efforts resulted in ICT emerging as one of the key performers of the second quarter of 2018 by recording 11.81% growth.

‘‘We challenged the country’s reliance on foreign hardware resulting into the importation of about 80% of ICT hardware through local distributors of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) by MDAs and other government establishments. We stressed the need for concerted efforts aimed at reversing the trend.

‘‘It is pleasing to note the efforts by all relevant stakeholders in forging strategic partnerships towards ensuring that Nigeria becomes an export hub for ICT hardware in Sub-Saharan Africa.

‘‘The efforts of NITDA aimed at reorganising the registration and certification process for OEMs to ensure adherence to world class standards as well as guarantee quality and durable devices are highly commendable,’’ he added.

Continuing, the President, said: ‘‘The success of this administration’s Social Investment Programme (SIP), tagged as the largest and most ambitious social safety net programme in our recent history, relies heavily on the application of ICT.

‘‘Components of programmes such as the N-Power, Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), the Home Grown School Feeding Programme (HGSFP) and the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) all leverage on ICT. This programme has so far benefited over 9 million Nigerians.