Buhari, Uduaghan, Oborevwori, Anioma Media Professionals mourn Sunny Odogwu

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family of the late industrialist, Chief Sunny Odogwu, who died last Monday.

He also extended his condolences to the people of Asaba and the government of Delta State over the demise of their illustrious son and respected elder statesman.

The President, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina in Abuja, said he ‘’joined them in honouring the memory of the versatile businessman who remarkably contributed to the socio-economic development of his immediate community, state, and the nation, drawing from his extensive experience as an accomplished industrialist, entrepreneur, publisher, and philanthropist.”

The President affirmed that through his vast business network, range of skills and perspectives, the late Odogwu demonstrated deep understanding and commitment in empowering indigenous businesses, encouraging entrepreneurship and creating thousands of employment opportunities for Nigerians.

Also, a former governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan and Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Mr. Sheriff Oborevwori, described Odogwu’s demise as painful.

Uduaghan said: “I received with a heavy heart, the news of the passage of a renowned businessman, philanthropist and industrialist, Chief Sunny Odogwu. Odogwu, like many other great businessmen who hail from Delta State, brought pride to the people of the state.”

Oborevwori said the late Chief Odogwu who was also honoured in his lifetime with the Zik Leadership Award in Business in 1997, contributed to the socio-economic development of Asaba.

Anioma media group mourns

Similary, Anioma Media Professionals, AMP, offered its condolences to the family of the late Odogwu.

The group, in a statement, said the spokesman of the family, Mr. Ken Odogwu said the late elder statesman died in Lagos.

It added that Ken, who is the eldest son of the late industrialist, said a meeting of the family had been summoned to deliberate on plans for the funeral ceremonies.

The National Leader of AMP, Ogbuefi Hugo Odiogor said: “Chief Sony Odogwu was an entrepreneur par excellence. He was a man who identified with the interest and struggles of Anioma people, nevertheless, he lived an accomplished life.”