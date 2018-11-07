Buhari swears-in Chairman, members of CCB, 23 NPC Commissioners

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA –

The President also sworn-in 23 Commissioners of the National Population Commission at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting.



President Buhari had, in exercise of his powers as provided in Section 154(1) of Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution (as amended), forwarded the names of the chairman and members of the CCB to the Senate for confirmation and the inauguration followed their confirmation on the 17th of October this year.

Other members of the CCB that also took their oaths were Murtala Kankia from Katsina Statet; Emmanuel Attah, from Cross River State; Ken Madaki Alkali, from Nassarawa State, Saad Abubukar, Gombe State; Professor S. F. Ogundare, and Oyo State; and Ubolo Okpanachi from Kogi State.

The 23 commissioners of the NPC sworn-in on were also confirmed by the Senate last month.

They were Nwanne Nwabusi, Abia State; Clifford Zirra, Adamawa State; Chidi Ezeoke, Anambra; Isa Buratai, Borno; Charles Ogwa, Cross River; Richard Odibo, Delta; Darlington Onuabuchi, Ebonyi; Olusegun Aiyejina, Edo; Ejike Eze, Enugu; Abubukar Danburam, Gombe; Uba Nnabue, Imo and Suleiman Lawal; Kano.

Others commissioners sworn-in were Jimoh Isah, Kogi; Sa’adu Alanamu, Kwara; Nasir Kwarra, Nasarawa; Aliyu Datti, Niger; Seyi Olusanya, Ogun; Olanadiran Iyantan, Ondo; Mudasiru Hussain, Osun; Cecillia Dapoet, Plateau; Ipalibo Harry, Rivers; and Sale Saany, Taraba.