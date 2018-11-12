Buhari signs extradition law, N371.5bn FCT budget

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law an extradition bill to prevent persons who have submitted to Nigeria in-line with the treaty, which protects people from double judicial trials.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, who disclosed this yesterday, said President Buhari also signed into law the 2018 appropriation for the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

He said the Extradition (Amendment) Act, 2018, vested jurisdiction on extradition proceedings now on the Federal High Court and not Magistrates Court or Magistrates anymore.

Enang said: “The amendment further introduces a new section 15(2) preventing double jeopardy as protected by Section 36(9) of the Constitution which prevents a person, who surrendered to Nigeria in accordance with extradition treaty; obligation from being arrested, detained ,extradited or otherwise dealt with in Nigeria or any other country within the Commonwealth or any other country having same agreement with Nigeria.

“If the proceedings relates to an offence for which he has been previously convicted or acquitted in the requesting country for which extradition is sought by the Nigerian authorities.”

On the FCT 2018 budget of N371.532 billion, the Presidential aide said: “The Act allows aggregate capital and recurrent expenditure of N371, 532,518,887 up to the financial year ending December 31, 2018,”

Other bills signed into law by the President is the National Environmental Standard and Regulations Enforcement Agency (Establishment) (Amendment) Act, 2018.

On the Act, Enang explained: “This Act is an amendment to the 2007 Act and more succinctly defines matters of appointment to the council, empowers the agency or appropriate person to cause immediate abatement of imminent environmental pollution while appropriate warrant or court order is sought to ensure public safety, among others.”

President Buhari also assented to the Nigerian Institute Of Mining and Geosciences, Jos (Establishment) Act, 2018.

The law establishes the institute which provide courses of instruction, training and research in geosciences and mining and produce technicians and such skilled personnel normally required for the mining and related industries;

The law also provide for both the public and private sectors alike, laboratory services for rock and mineral identification, sampling and mineral beneficiation, mineral and metallurgical analysis.

It conducts research in mining, quarrying and related industries, provides skilled training for the artisanal and small scale mining operators; among others.

Also signed by the President is the Nigeria Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Establishment Act 2018).

The Act, Enang explained, was aimed at promoting, coordinating and facilitating the prevention, detection and control of communicable diseases and other public health emergencies in Nigeria.

He said that the Act, submitted by Mr. President as Executive Bill on October 17, 2017 to the National Assembly is to develop, maintain and coordinate surveillance systems to collect, analyse and interpret data on diseases of public health importance, in order to detect public health threats, guide health intervention and set public health priorities.

It will also lead the response to disease outbreaks, public health emergencies and disasters in order to minimize the impact on health and develop and maintain a network of reference and specialized laboratories for pathogen detection, disease surveillance and outbreak response.

The law will also develop and maintain guidelines and processes for specimen collection and transportation to reference laboratories including the World Health Organisation, WHO, standard reference laboratories in Nigeria and provide information to the public through multiple platforms on diseases and public health events.

It is also expected to provide support and coordinate the control of national and trans-border responses to mass public health emergencies, such as mass casualties, floods, nuclear, biological and chemical terrorism, disease outbreaks and heavy metals poisoning, among others.