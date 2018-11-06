Buhari receives Prince Charles in Aso Rock

ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday in Abuja, received the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, at the Presidential Villa.

They arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja and were driven into the State House premises at 2:20pm in a motorcade with the President on hand to receive them, and thereafter preceded straight for the closed-door meeting with the President.

In the welcome party were top officials of government, including the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari; Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, among others.

Prince Charles was on his first leg of a week-long African tour aimed at strengthening ties with Commonwealth nations.

The Prince of Wales took over as head of the 53-member Commonwealth of Nations in April, succeeding his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

As Britain prepares to leave the European Union in 2019, the Prince aims to “celebrate the UK’s dynamic, forward-looking partnerships” with Commonwealth nations.

After the closed-door meeting, there was no official statement from the government as at the time of filing this report.