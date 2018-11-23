Buhari, Oshiomhole, Unongo, Benue APC leaders meet in Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed doors with the All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders and stakeholders from Benue State.



The meeting which started around 12.24p.m when the President arrived the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, has the National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in attendance.

The delegation was led by the former Benue State Governor, Senator George Akume.

Also at the meeting were the Benue APC Governorship candidate, Emmanuel Jime, and Paul Unongo.

The Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh and the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, were part of the top government officials at the meeting.

The meeting was still in progress at the time of filing this report.