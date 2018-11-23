Breaking News
Buhari, Oshiomhole, Unongo, Benue APC leaders meet in Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed doors with the All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders and stakeholders from Benue State.

President Muhammadu Buhari discusing with Former Benue State Governor, Senator George Akume (2l) while the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole (r): the All Progressives Congress (APC),Comrade Abba Yaro (l) and All Progressives Congress (APC) Benue State Governorship Candidate, Mr. Emmanuel Jime (3l) watched during an audience the President granted a delegation of Benue State APC Leaders at the State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 23/11/2018

The meeting which started around 12.24p.m when the President arrived the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, has the National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in attendance.

The delegation was led by the former Benue State Governor, Senator George Akume.

Also at the meeting were the Benue APC Governorship candidate, Emmanuel Jime, and Paul Unongo.

The Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh and the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, were part of the top government officials at the meeting.

The meeting was still in progress at the time of filing this report.


