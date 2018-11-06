Buhari, Lalong, Dalung, COCIN Executives meet in Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed doors with the Executive Council of the Church of Christ in Nation (COCIN).

ari The meeting which has the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong and the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung in attendance, started around 11.31am at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Opening prayer was said by Rev. Dr. Obed Dachung.

Among those at the meeting include the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.