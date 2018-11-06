Breaking News
Translate

Buhari, Lalong, Dalung, COCIN Executives meet in Aso Rock

On 12:10 pmIn News, Politics by adekunleComments

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru
ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed doors with the Executive Council of the Church of Christ in Nation (COCIN).

*President Buhari, Governor Lalong and Governor Al-Makura during inauguration of the Plateau State government’s projects
ari The meeting which has the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong and the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung in attendance, started around 11.31am at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Opening prayer was said by Rev. Dr. Obed Dachung.

Among those at the meeting include the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

UATH commends NLC over strike suspension


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.