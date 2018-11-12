Buhari determined to sustain Basic Education funding says minister

The Minister of Education, Alhaji Adamu Adamu says President Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration was committed to sustaining funding for basic education in the country.

The minister said the funding would be channeled through the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) to support states in the discharge of their basic education obligations.

Alaghodaro : Obaseki showcases reforms, people-oriented governance

Adamu said this while delivering his speech on Monday in Benin at the “2018 Alaghodaro Edo Summit’’, an event to mark the second year anniversary of Gov. Godwin Obaseki in office.

Adamu, represented by UBEC Secretary, Mr Hameed Boboye said the Federal Government had been providing huge amount of money to develop the basic education sub-sector in all the states.

“I call on all state governments to access their funding through UBEC.

“The federal government through UBEC from 2015 to 2018 had allotted N164 billion as matching grant to states.

“Out of the amount; N34 billion is for teachers’ professional development; N52 billion for instructional materials and N6.9 billion for special education.

“This funding when fully and properly utilised by states, will make great difference in the basic education sub-sector,’’ he said.

He commended the Edo government’s stride in basic education in the past two years, which placed it among states lowest number of out of school children in the country.

“Nigeria has about 10 million out of school children but Edo has the lowest number of out of school children in the country.

“The success made so far by the Obaseki led administration, is commendable and holds a great promise of moving education to greater heights in the state.

NAN