Buhari commiserates with Sunny Odogwu family, Delta State

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Odogwu family on the death of Chief Sunny Odogwu, the Ide Ahaba of Asaba.

President Buhari has also extended his heartfelt condolences to the good people of Asaba and the Government of Delta State on the passage of their illustrious son and respected elder statesman.

The President in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina in Abuja said he joined them in honouring the memory of the versatile businessman, who remarkably contributed to the socio-economic development of his immediate community, state and the nation, drawing from his extensive experience as an accomplished industrialist, entrepreneur, publisher and philanthropist.

The President affirmed that through his vast business networks, range of skills and perspectives, the late Chief Odogwu demonstrated deep understanding and commitment in empowering indigenous businesses, encouraging entrepreneurship and creating thousands of employment opportunities for Nigerians.

He prayed the almighty God to comfort the family, friends and business associates of the deceased, and grant his eternal rest.