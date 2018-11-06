Buhari campaign group flays Keyamo’s response to alleged fraud

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor

The Buhari Campaign Organisation, a group campaigning for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari has taken exceptions to the rebuke from Barrister Festus Keyamo, the spokesman of the main campaign outfit of the president.

Keyamo, director of strategic communications of the Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation had last week rebuked the BCO following the revelation of a memo from the group to the minister of works, power and housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola where the group had requested for contracts to fund the aspirations of the group.

The revelation of the letter had drawn chastisement from political commentators including Keyamo who quickly disowned the group.

But responding yesterday, the BCO upbraided Keyamo, saying that he was a stranger to Buhari as the group said that its members had been with the president from his days in the All Nigeria Peoples Party, ANPP long before Keyamo came along.

The BCO in a statement issued by its national coordinator and national secretary, Alhaji Danladi Pasali and Mike Asatuyi respectively, the group said that it was against fraud just as Keyamo and called for synergy in their efforts towards ensuring the return of Buhari to power.

The group said:

“We wish to state unequivocally that the letter to the Ministry did not emanate from the headquarters of Buhari Campaign Organization but from fraudsters, scammers and enemies of progress of the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.

“For the purpose of history, Buhari Campaign Organization (BCO) was established since ANPP, CPC, time as a non-political, non-governmental organization with a clear-cut objective of showcasing and promoting the good leadership qualities of General Muhammadu Buhari prior to him being elected as Nigerian president in 2015 general election.

“The National Executive Committee (NEC) of Buhari Campaign Organization is in possession of a copy of a letter emanating from a sister Campaign Organization, Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organization (MBCO) signed by the Director, Strategic Communication, Festus Keyamo, SAN on disclaiming BCO.

“The reading public should disregard his publication because he is uninformed about Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO). It is on record that BCO has visited and has met with President Muhammadu Buhari and the First lady, Federal Republic of Nigeria.All Buhari campaign groups in the country need to harmonize our strengths so as to ensure that President Muhammadu Buhari is re-elected in 2019 February general election instead of engaging in rivalry and unhealthy competition. Buhari Campaign Organisation expected Festus Keyamo (SAN) to cross examine the facts and verify the genuineness of the purported letter from the leadership of ECG for guidance before rushing to the press.

“BCO stand for Integrity and abhors corruption. BCO is self-funding and our organization has not got any contract, funding from any government organization.

“It is on record that Festus Keyamo was alleged to have collected N450 million few days ago, which he refuted immediately. BCO believes that the allegation of N50 million is a wicked rumour because we believe in the Integrity of President Muhamadu Buhari and also that of Festus Keyamo. If the opposition can do that level of damage to Festus Keyamo, how come he believed quickly in a purported letter fraudulently written on BCO letter head paper? While Festus Keyamo is a new person in the Followership of President Muhammadu Buhari, he should expect more damaging allegations from the opposition now that full blown campaign will take off November 18, 2018 which will need a matured response.”