Buhari, APC fixation over Atiku’s strategy meetings is defeatist – PDP

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said “the chaotic fretting” by the Muhammadu Buhari Presidency and the All Progressives Congress, APC, over the strategy meetings of its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is defeatist and a clear sign that they are already scared ahead of the 2019 electoral contest.



The party said since the emergence of Atiku as its candidate, “the panic-stricken Buhari Presidency and the APC have abandoned governance for smear campaign and now fret over the strategy meetings because they know that the outcome will dismount their incompetent, deceitful and disconnected administration.”

In a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said “APC is panicking over our strategy meetings because it did not only fail to deliver on the promises it made in the past, but is also completely bereft of ideas required to solve the problems it caused, even as it knows that it cannot drive our country in this 21st century.

“Is it not ludicrous that the APC has become so disoriented that it is now issuing statements about the venue of our meetings which does not offend any section of our laws, and for which it has now rented itself to lies and spurious allegations?

“By its statement, the APC has demonstrated its confusion, lack of organization and tact to manage itself and the responsibilities of governance; the very reason our country has been in dire strait since the last three and half years of the Buhari administration.

“Moreover, the APC and its Presidential candidate, President Buhari are entangled in enough personal and collective crisis and we counsel them to face their problems instead of dabbling into the issue of venue for our meetings.

“If President Buhari and the APC had sat down to draw up strategies for governance, our nation would not be facing the economic, social and security woes that have brought her to its knees in the last three and half years

“The PDP and our Presidential candidate will therefore not allow a dysfunctional and rejected party like the APC to distract us from our partnership with Nigerians in the all-important mission to remove the incompetent administration of President Buhari,” the statement read in part.