Budgeting for People Welfare and Sustainable Growth

By Julius Oweh

The primary purpose of government, according to the 1999 constitution is the security and welfare of the citizens. Political scientists, the world over, also in agreement, believe in the doctrine that if a government cannot address issues of security and welfare of the people, such a government has no basis of existence and the electoral mandate of the people is betrayed. And the only constitutional instrument that addresses the welfare and security of the people is the budget or the appropriation law. Of all the laws enacted by the legislative arm of government, none is as powerful and it would not be out of place to say that budget is indispensable in running the affairs of government. It is from the budget that money is appropriated and the policy direction of the government can be measured.

Thus on the 17th of October, 2018, the governor of Delta State Senator Ifeanyi Okowa presented the 2019 budget estimates to the State House of Assembly. As early as 9am, most reporters including yours sincerely were in the House of Assembly chambers to record the event for posterity. At about 10.10am, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon Sheriff Oborewori walked in with other principal officers of the house. And a call was made by the speaker for the recognition of non-members of the house tagged ‘strangers.‘ At exactly 10.25am, the maze was lower to allow the governor to enter the chambers and at 10.27am, the governor walked in and the lot fell on the majority leader to move a motion allowing the governor to present the budget speech. The presentation of the budget estimates lasted about one hour i.e. from 10.30am to 11.27am. The budget which is christened ‘Budget of Sustainable Growth‘ with a proposal of N367.95 billion for 2019 fiscal year. A breakdown of the budget revealed that N157.36 billion or 42.79 per cent for recurrent expenditure and N209.99 billion or 57.21 per cent for capital expenditure. The governor disclosed that the sources of funding the budget are from internally generated revenue with a projection of revenue base of N73.4 billion in 2019 and a projected revenue allocation from the centre of about N217.8 billion or 65 per cent of the budget estimates.

Okowa explained the strategic imperatives of the 2019 budget: ‘A major thrust of the 2019 budget proposal is to reflate the economy and better manage our level of exposure as a government. To achieve this, all ministries, departments and agencies ranked their budget proposals in descending order of priority taking 100 per cent of all outstanding commitments of 2015 and 2016 into account, while 60% and 40% of existing contractual obligations in 2017 and 2018 were respectively factored into the 2019 budget plan. Road and physical infrastructure, education and health continue to receive priority attention in our on-going efforts to uplift the standard and quality of life of the population. Creating new opportunities for job creation and private investment is a recurring theme as we seek to instill in our youths the entrepreneurial spirit while supporting and promoting growth and development of MSME. Policy harmonization and coordination is critical for sustainable value creation as we march towards our absolutely challenging goal of building a strong and resilient economy that will deliver our goal of prosperity for all. Central to the effective implementation of the 2019 budget proposals is the compelling need to uphold and strengthen the values of governance, bolster the various peace building platforms, ensure fiscal discipline, drive effective public communication, promote community engagement and deliver excellent service‘.

The governor before breaking down the budget, also as part of accountability process enumerated the achievements of 2018 budget and the gains made therefrom. He listed the achievements in the province of fiscal and macroeconomic stability, peace building for sustainable development, road and physical infrastructure, human capital development and water resources development and management.

The highlight of the budget is the attention given to the education sector, road construction, health sector and the agriculture sector. Education was given a lion share of the budget with the sum off N26.8 billion.

The governor outlined his education plan for 2019: ‘Education remains a powerful tool to drive socio-economic development of any society. This underscores the reason this administration places high premium on the comprehensive development of the education sector and in particular technical and vocational education. It is also our belief that every child should have unfettered access to basic education. To ensure that we continue to access the UBE funds, the state executive council recently approved the release of N1,286,343,183.55 counterpart fund to enable us assess the 2017 UBEC fund which places it as one of the few states of the country to do so. The sum of N2.5bn is budgeted for the purpose of meeting the counterpart funding in the 2019 fiscal year‘.

The governor as a well-practiced medical doctor did not disappoint in the health sector as uncommon attention was given to it. The sum of N8.6bn is proposed for the health sector.

He speaks further on the health drive of his government: ‘The health sector will continue to receive priority attention in the 2019 fiscal year. The state ambulance scheme is being reactivated. When operational, it would cover Asaba, Warri, Eku, Abraka, Ughelli and Agbor among others. The ambulance scheme is designed to ensure its immediate response to convey accident victims to the nearest health facility. Boat ambulance would be used to cover the riverine communities while we also intend to revive the use of mobile doctors to deliver health care to the people`

The acclaimed road master also disclosed that the sum of N79.6bn has been earmarked for road infrastructure in 2019 so as to open more arteries to transport goods and people across the length and breadth of the state. This is what the governor has in stock: ‘We are irrevocably committed to link our towns and cities with standard road networks to ease the movement of goods and services and thereby boost trade and commerce. In the same vein, we shall vigorously pursue urban renewal and integration by building livable towns and cities for the benefit of the current and future generations‘.

In the budget speech, the governor also spoke of food security and that government was collaborating with the private sector to ensure food on the table of every Deltan. In that direction, the sum of N2.9billion has been allocated to the agricultural sector. He explained further on the drive to boost food production :‘In line with the agricultural transformation and wealth creation objectives of this administration, we are implementing several public-private partnership initiatives for the development of agricultural value chains and agro-business. An example of the joint venture project is the establishment and operation of Agro-Industrial Park at Aboh Ogwashi-Uku in partnership with Mirai Technologies Ltd. In addition, we are running a pilot scheme on foods export, starting with high quality garri. The foods export initiative is designed to process standardized agricultural products create regular markets and sustained incomes for our farmers and achieve market-driven development of the agricultural value chain. The Delta State government has signed a $20 million Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Norsworthy Investment, a private firm, under a public/private partnership arrangement with the state government to embark on an oil palm plantation on 3,000 hectares of land at Akwukwu-Igbo and the development of the full value chain for palm oil. The project is set to kick off with 1,000 hectares of oil palm plantation and has the potential of creating over 5,000 jobs for our people in the agricultural value chain‘.

At the end of the governor‘s budget presentation to the state legislators, the majority leader moved a motion for the adoption of the budget proposal and it was seconded by a legislator from Ika North East and thereafter the speaker put the motion to vote and ‘ayes‘ had it. The lot then fell on the deputy speaker, Honourable Friday Osanebi to give a vote of thanks. Osanebi said that his task was very simple, adding that the legislators and indeed all Deltans were very grateful to the governor for keeping faith with his campaign promises of ‘prosperity for all Deltans‘. He also said that the legislators were very happy with the ambassadorial role of the governor in the conduct of the most peaceful PDP presidential convention held in Port Harcourt and all the presidential aspirants were happy with the outcome- the emergence of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the PDP presidential flag bearer. The early presentation of the budget is another affirmation that the Okowa government is very much on course.