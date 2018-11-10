BUA completes 3m/mtpa Okpella cement plant

By Willie Samson

Less than six months after commissioning its 1.5million metric tonnes per annum, mtpa, Kalambaina Cement Plant in Sokoto State, BUA Cement has announced the completion of its newest factory—the 3million mtpa Obu II Cement Plant in Okpella, Edo State— bringing the total capacity of BUA’s Obu operations to 6million mtpa and the entire Group’s installed capacity to 8million mtpa.

By virtue of its location in Okpella, Edo State, the Obu plant, which has the capacity to run on multifuels such as gas and heavy oils, will give BUA Cement a stronger foothold in the South-South and South-East markets, and is five hours away from all the major markets across the country.

Recall that BUA Group had, last year, announced that it built a 50-kilometre pipeline to carry gas to fire its turbines at Obu Cement Plant.

Speaking at an event, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Founder and Chief Executive of BUA Group, owners of BUA Cement, said the completion of Obu’s second line places the company in a position to become the second largest producer of cement in volume.

According to him, “through a strategic combination of BUA Cement’s newer, more energy-efficient plants and proximity to key regional markets, BUA Cement has in no time become the industry leader in capacity utilisation as well as brand leadership.”