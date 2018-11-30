Broadcasting: NTA drops foreign satellites for NiGCOMSAT1R

By Emmanuel Elebeke

ABUJA—In response to the Executive Order 5 of the Federal Government on use of local content, the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA is to be powered by the Nigerian Communications Satellite, NIGCOMSAT1R in its broadcast operations.

This followed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU by the NTA with the Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited, NigComSat for the lease of C-Band Transponder of the NIFCOMSAT1R.

With the lease agreement, NTA is to switch from all its foreign satellite services to NIGCOMSAT1R as one of its backbones to supply its contents and put them out to the public.

The agreement is also expected to cut down capital flight through outsourcing of satellite services to foreign satellites.

Signing the agreement, the Director General of NTA, Mr. YAKUBU Mohammed said the new collaboration between NigComSat s and NTA will go to a large extent in helping Nigeria, not only NTA and NigComSat to reduce cost of their operations.

‘‘This collaboration between NTA and NigComSat is further in fulfillment of cardinal policy of this administration. It will to a very great extent help this country reduce capital flight. We transmit from various part of the country and we transmit too to other parts of the world. For us to do that, we need the services of a satellite provider.”

In her remarks, the Managing Director of NIGCOMSAT, Ms. Abimbola Alale, said she felt fulfilled going into such a collaborative engagement with a large broadcasting network like NTA, which will offer her the confidence to preach the gospel of NIGCOMSAT at any global fora.