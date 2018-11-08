Brexit deal to be published Tuesday, draft timetable discussed

The United Kingdom’s Brexit deal with the EU will be published on Nov. 13 after the cabinet reviews the deal next Monday, according to a draft timetable being discussed in London, media reported.

“Under one draft timetable discussed in Whitehall today: Cabinet likely Monday,” the Deputy Political Editor for The Times, Sam Coates, said.

Brexit Secretary, Dominic Raab, will meet EU Chief Negotiator, Michel Barnier, on Tuesday, the same day as the publication of the full Withdrawal Agreement and outline political declaration, Coates said.

Prime Minister, Theresa May, will make a statement to the lower house of the British parliament, the House of Commons on Wednesday, Coates said.

An EU summit could be held around Nov 23-25, Coates said.

Similarly, Spoof billboards celebrating Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “contribution” to Brexit have been put up in London by a satirical group which says it wants to secure recognition for the role Russian military intelligence played in the referendum.

Britain has said it found no evidence that Russia interfered in the 2016 Brexit vote and Moscow has repeatedly denied even trying, though opponents of Brexit have repeatedly questioned whether the Kremlin played a role.

In the referendum, 17.4 million voters, or 51.9 per cent, backed leaving the EU while 16.1 million, or 48.1 per cent, backed staying.

Britain is due to leave on March 29, 2019