Breaking: WAEC presents Attestation, Confirmation of result to Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA–REGISTRAR of West African Examination Council, WAEC, Iyi Uwadiae on Friday presented attestation and confirmation certificate to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Registrar presented only the attestation certificate because by law it cannot present a new certificate having allegedly issued the first one which the President said was with the Military Board.

Uwadiea came from the WAEC headquarters in Ghana to present the attestation certificate to the President in his mini conference hall.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina in his twitter handle @FemAdesina wrote, “WAEC presents attestation certificate and confirmation of school certificate result to President Buhari. What will the naysayers say next?”

