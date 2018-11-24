Breaking News
Breaking: Solari and Ramos feel heat as Real Madrid crash at Eibar

Santiago Solari proved the perfect caretaker but his debut as permanent coach of Real Madrid on Saturday ended in a disastrous 3-0 defeat at Eibar.

Real Madrid’s Brazilian defender Marcelo (L) reacts after Eibar´s Spanish forward Kike Garcia scored during the Spanish league football match between SD Eibar and Real Madrid CF at the Ipurua stadium in Eibar on November 24, 2018. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)

Four wins while in temporary charge earned Solari a contract until 2021 over the international break, only for Real to revert to the kind of chaotic display that caused his predecessor, Julen Lopetegui, to be sacked.

The defeat also brought into focus the mindset of Madrid’s players, after their captain Sergio Ramos faced allegations of an anti-doping violation on Friday night from German magazine Der Spiegel. The club denied any breach.


