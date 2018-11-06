Breaking: Senate probes assassination attempt on Ekweremadu

The Senate has mandated its Committee on Police Affairs to investigate the alleged assassination attempt on the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and members of his family.

It would be recalled that Ekweremadu’s Apo, Abuja residence was invaded by armed men who evaded security as early as 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

Ekweremadu narrated the ordeal to his colleagues at plenary on Tuesday, noting that one of the armed men was arrested.

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, berated the Nigeria Police for their alleged late response to Ekweremadu’s emergency calls.

He also mandated the committee to follow up on the investigations by the police.