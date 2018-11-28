Breaking: Senate confirms Olukoyede secretary EFCC

By Nwafor Sunday

Senate Wednesday, confirmed the appointment of Olanikekun Olukoyede, Esq as the secretary of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

In a report disclosed by the red chambers official tweeter handle, the confirmation was made possible by the report of the Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes presented by Senator Chukwuka Utazi.

“The appointment of Olanikekun Olukoyede, Esq is Confirmed as the Secretary of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“Senate dissolves into the Committee of the Whole for the clause by clause consideration of the Report of the Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes on the Confirmation of Olanikekun Olukoyede, Esq for Appointment as the Secretary of the EFCC” the statement read.