Breaking: Senate adjourns plenary for lack of quorum

By Nwafor Sunday

Inability to form a quorum on Tuesday made Nigerian Senate to adjourn its plenary to November 20.

The red chamber needs at least 38 senators to carry out legislative activities at plenary. The total number of senators who attended today’s sitting was about 20, who according to order 10.3 cannot sit to legislate.

Court stops IG from proscribing Benue Livestock Guards

This move was made possible by Senator Philip Aduda who cited Order 10 and moved that since a majority of Senators are on oversight duty, plenary should be adjourned. He was seconded by the deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu.

In view of the above, the senate president, Dr Bukola Saraki, opined, “This is in line with order 10.3; if we do not have quorum, we need to adjourn. That being said, all senators currently on oversight function should try to complete all duties before the end of the week.”

Breaking: National Assembly postpones resumption to October 9

Senate Leader moves that all other items on the order paper be stood down to another legislative day. Minority Leader seconds.

Plenary is adjourned to Tuesday, 20th November, 2018.