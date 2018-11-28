Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Saudi Arabia seeks Nigeria’s cooperation to stabilise global oil market

On 12:43 pmIn Business, News by adekunleComments

By Michael Eboh
The Minister of Petroleum, Industry and Mineral Resources of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Khalid Al-Falih, Wednesday, held talks with the Federal Government of Nigeria as parts of effort to bring about a stabilisation in the crude oil price and in the international crude oil market.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Emmanuel Kachikwu and Saudi Arabian Energy Minister, Khalid al-Falih

Speaking during a visit to the Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mr. Ibe Kachikwu, in Abuja, Al-Falih said Saudi Arabia was in consultation with Nigeria and a host of other countries, to address the volatility in the global crude oil market.

This was even as Kachikwu disclosed that the Federal Government was seeking ways to collaborate with Saudi Arabia to revamp Nigeria’s refineries and also restructure the downstream sector of the Nigerian petroleum industry.

….Details later

Family, friends offer funeral prayers for Khashoggi


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.