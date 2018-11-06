Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Prince Charles, Duchess of Cornwall arrive in Nigeria

On 2:38 pmIn News by TonyComments

The Prince  Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, have arrived Nigeria on a three-day visit.

Gabon President Ali Bongo hospitalised
Heir to the British throne, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla arrive Nigeria
Heir to the British throne, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla arrive Nigeria
Heir to the British throne, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla arrive Nigeria
Heir to the British throne, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla arrive Nigeria

 

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.