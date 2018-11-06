Breaking: Prince Charles, Duchess of Cornwall arrive in Nigeria

The Prince Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, have arrived Nigeria on a three-day visit.
Gabon President Ali Bongo hospitalised
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
The Prince Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, have arrived Nigeria on a three-day visit.
Gabon President Ali Bongo hospitalised