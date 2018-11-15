Breaking: Oshiomhole threatens to sue Saraki over alleged inducement

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has asked the Senate President, Bukola Saraki to prove his allegations of graft against him or risk facing legal action.



Chief Press Secretary to the national chairman, Simon Ebegbulem, in an early Thursday statement said “the unwarranted attack on the character of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki is pathetic and an irresponsible resort to petty politics”.

According to the statement, “Saraki, a usurper of and pretender to the position of senate president, had no moral ground to call for the resignation of the national chairman”.

Oshiomhole added that; “it is sad that Saraki, who just woke up from slumber occasioned by his crushing defeat at the Port Harcourt presidential primary election of his party, could degenerate to such a low level.

“It is equally sad, but not unexpected, that Saraki, who is politically drowning, would make such libelous comments against the national chairman of the APC. And I challenge Saraki to mention one name of an aspirant that gave money to the National Chairman or we file a legal action against him.

“Whereas, the basis on which he made those comments was tenuous and unjustifiable, it is on record that Saraki has been in the eye of investigations by the EFCC and the ICPC for sundry cases of corruption.

“That is the same man that has taken it upon himself to question Comrade Oshiomhole’s credibility.

“We challenge him to mention one person who has claimed that he gave money to Oshiomhole to influence him and the decision of the party’s national working committee NWC in the just-concluded primary elections.

‘We insist that Saraki with his kind of prebendal politics is nothing but a monumental disgrace to the nation’s democracy”, he added.