Breaking: Oshiomhole en route to Nigeria after DSS tango

National Chairman of the ruling, All Progressives Congress, APC, party, Adams Oshiomhole, who was reported to have fled Nigeria to UK after he was quizzed by the Department of State Services, DSS over alleged collection of kickbacks during the party’s primary election is now en route to Nigeria.

El-Zakzaky: Shi’ites disagree with Lai Mohammed over N3.5m feeding expenses

It was reported that the nation’s police undercover had quizzed Oshiomhole on Sunday over allegation of corrupt practices when he was governor of Edo State as well as allegedly collecting gratification from some aspirants during the party’s primaries to favour them.

Oshiomhole was reportedly asked to resign.

But the National Chairman of the party who has refused to resign is said to be on his way back to Nigeria.

Details soon…