Breaking: Imo APC guber candidate, Uzodimma storms Owerri tomorrow

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The governorship flag-bearer of the Imo state All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Hope Uzodimma, will return to the state, on Wednesday.

The Director of Media and Special Duties, Mr. Declan Emelumba, gave the hint to newsmen Tuesday in Owerri.



According to his statement, Uzodimma along side the Deputy governor of Imo state, Eze Madumere, all the governorship aspirants who contested under APC, serving and former Senators and House of Representatives members from Imo state as well as present and former lawmakers of the Imo state House of Assembly.

But the release noted that, Uche Nwosu, will not be among those to welcome the APC, governorship candidate.

It went father to say that, Uzodimma would also meet with market women, traders and many other groups in the state, before moving to his campaign office, at Okigwe road.

It stated: “A hero’s welcome awaits the APC governorship candidate in imo state Sen Hope Uzodimma as he storms Imo state tomorrow Wednesday with major party chieftains , including , the state deputy Governor APC national Assembly members federal board chairmen and notable leaders of the party

“Market Women traders and Students have volunteered to line the streets of the state for heroic welcome to the candidate

“All the former governorship aspirants of the party,except the governor’s in- law Uche Nwosu, will accompany Sen Uzodimma on the trip from Abuja to owerri as a mark of solidarity.

“The governorship candidate will make flagstops at strategic joints in the capital after which he will address the people at his campaign office at Okigwe road in Owerri.”