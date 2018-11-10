Breaking News
Breaking: Gunmen kill police officer, cart away raffles in Delta

By Festus Ahon, ASABA
SUSPECTED armed bandits, attacked policemen on ‘stop and search ‘ duty at about 5am in Asaba, the Delta State capital, killing one police officer, injured others and carted away with two AK 47 rifles and one service pistol.

The incident, according to a dependable source occured around Kowen plaza along the busy Nnembisi road.

The source who pleaded anonymity, said one of the police officers was killed by gun while others in the team escaped by whiskers with matchet cut injuries from the daring hoodlums.

Details coming soon:


