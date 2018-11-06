Breaking: Gunman held as Ekweremadu, wife, son, escape assassination attempt

By Emmanuel Aziken

A yet to be identified gunman is being held by the police in Abuja after being apprehended during an invasion into the residence of the deputy president of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

The man who has reportedly yet to divulge his mission was part of a group of men who surreptitiously invaded Ekweremadu’s house early on Tuesday morning, Mr. Uche Anichukwu, special adviser on media to the Deputy President of the Senate disclosed in a statement.

“The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, his wife, and son escaped an assassination attempt at about 4am on Tuesday. One of the

“The armed men discreetly evaded the security at Ekweremadu’s Apo Quarters residence, to gain entry into his house.

“The attackers, who could not immediately shoot in order not to attract the attention of the security personnel on duty, took hold of his son, and commanded him to lead them the Senator’s bedroom.

“It was at the Senator’s bedroom that a struggle ensued, leading to the arrest of one of the assailants with dangerous weapons and housebreaking devices, while the rest managed to escape.

“The arrested member of the gang has, however, refused to divulge any information on the operation and has been handed over to the police.

“Ekweremadu, his wife, and one of his sons were in the house at the time of the attack.

“It could be recalled that the lawmaker narrowly escaped an attempt on his life in Abuja on November 17, 2015.

“Although the 2015 incident was reported to the security agencies, nothing has been heard about the matter till date.”