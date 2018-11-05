Breaking: FG, labour in closed-door meeting over minimum wage

By Anthony Ogbonna

The federal government is currently in a closed-door meeting with the National Tripartite Minimum Wage Committee members over the demand by labour union for a minimum wage increase from N18,000 naira to N30,000 naira.

This is coming just hours after the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) declared an indefinite nationwide industrial action over what it described as poor funding.

Followed a meeting of leaders of the union on Sunday at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, the Ondo State capital, ASUU National President, Professor Abiodun Ogunyemi, had said that the union took the decision due to the poor funding of universities.

However, leaders of the organised labour had failed to attend the meeting convened by the Federal Government to continue negotiations on the national minimum wage for workers in the country. It insisted that its members would also commence on strike tomorrow just as the government continued the earlier on scheduled dialogue with the organised private sector at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, on Sunday in Abuja.

Following the appeal by Dr. Ngige for the members to attend today's meeting for the interest of the nation,

Dr Ngige who revealed that the negotiation would be trailed by another meeting of National Tripartite Minimum Wage Committee are currently in meeting with the federal governments delegates at the SGF’s office.

The meeting is expected to find a solution to the minimum wage impasse.

