Breaking: Edo govt declares Friday half-day in honour of Anenih

The Edo State Government has declared Friday, November 30, a half-day of work in the state, in honour of late elder statesman, Chief Tony Anenih.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, the state government said the declaration is in line with the state burial, with which the state government is honouring the late national icon.

According to him, “The State Government has declared Friday, November 30, a half-day of work, so that workers in the state can pay their last respects to the icon. We are having a state burial and this serves as one of the gestures extended by the government in honour of Anenih, his legacy and contribution to development of the state.”

Late Anenih, who was a former Minister of Works and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), died at the age of 85 years on October 28

