Breaking: Ebonyi govt charges mutilators of 11 girls, parents to Court

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki-Apparently irked by the recent Female Genital Mutilation of 11 teenage girls between the ages of 7 and 12 in Okpuitumo in Abakaliki local government area of the state, Governor David Umahi, Tuesday has directed that the perpetrators of the act including the parents of the victims and other accomplices be charged to court without further delay.

The perpetrators if convicted stand the risk of spending 5 years imprisonment or an option of fine of N200, 000 and or both.

Confirming the directive of the Governor, the Chief Press Secretary of the Governor’s wife, Mr. Donatus Owoh added that the action of the Governor was meant to serve as a deterrent to any other person or group of persons plotting to continue such dastardly act in the State.

According to him, the state government has since its inception contributed immensely towards the eradication of FGM in different parts of the state.

“There are lots of Committees at State, local government and community levels to track any activity of FGM so as to bring the perpetrators to book as there is a law in place for the punishment of the offender”.

One of the victims is said to be in the hospital, FETHA, where she is presently receiving treatments following an uncontrollable bleeding resulting from the mutilation.

