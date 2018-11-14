Breaking: Court varies Kanu’s bail, orders Abaribe, others pay N100m each

By Anthony Ogbonna

The Justice Binta Nyako-led Federal High court in Abuja has, Wednesday, ordered Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and two other persons who stood as sureties and had undertaken to provide the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in court, to pay N100 million naira each for failing to produce the IPOB leader in court.

Justice Nyako who gave the order on Wednesday, said the sureties have the options of either producing the IPOB leader, being arrested for failing to produce him or forfeiting the N100m naira bail bond they had guaranteed on Kanu’s behalf.

Other sureties are who stood in for Kanu are a Jewish priest, Immanuel Shalom; and an accountant and Abuja resident, Tochukwu Uchendu.

Justice Nyako also varied Kanu’s bail because Senator Abaribe’s lawyer, Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume the senator could not attend the trial because he was attending oversight function.

But Justice Nyako, while delivering ruling said, “I have taken the view that the oversight function is more important than this hearing.

“I do not have a proceeding against the sureties. All I want is for them to produce my Nnamdi Kanu.

“In this proceeding where this men have lost my Nnamdi Kanu, they are going to be in my trouble, because I gave him to them.”

Nnadi Kanu, after his bail, went missing after the military invaded his home.

He however reappeared in Israel after staying mute for several months.

However, after adjourning his trial severally because of his absence, the court has today varied his bail conditions and ordered those who stood as sureties for him to pay the bail bond guaranteed on his availability whenever needed in court.

Kanu had, when he appeared in Israel, said during a broadcast on face book, that he would not submit himself again to the Nigerian judiciary for his continued trial, citing lack of confidence in the courts.