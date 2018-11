The second leg of the Copa Libertadores final has been postponed for the second time in as many days following an attack on the Boca Juniors team bus by River Plate fans, Conmebol said Sunday.

The match between the Buenos Aires arch-rivals was due to be played on Sunday after being initially postponed on Saturday following the attack near River’s Monumental stadium, which left Boca players with injuries from shards of broken glass and suffering the effects of smoke inhalation.