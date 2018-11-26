Breaking: Buhari to aggrieved APC members: Sue us if you want

By Nwafor Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari, Monday advised aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to seek redress in court if they are wronged by the party.

Disclosing this in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, Buhari faulted the statement earlier made by the National Working Committee of the party that it would punish members who would drag the party to court.

2019: Buhari’ll get over 50 percent votes in Delta, BSO boast

Details later: