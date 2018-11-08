Breaking 2019: Reps cry, bleed over loss of party tickets

*call Governors tin gods; say democracy under threat

*say political parties swim in corruption

ABUJA-Palpable anger, frustration and regrets were on display at Thursday plenary of the House of Representatives over the failure of most members to secure a returning ticket from their respective political parties.

Members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC however took the lead, pointing accusing fingers at the party national leadership as the mastermind of their woes.

Governors on the platforms of the party were not also spared by the lawmakers who tagged them ‘tin gods’ who hijacked the party machineries during the primary elections to favour their anointed.

Specifically, they alleged that internal party democracy took a flight.

The lawmakers raised alarm of an impending catastrophe that may befall Nigeria’s democracy should the national assembly continue to tolerate the excesses of those who they said have continued to glory in political subterfuge as against the dictates of the electoral Act and the constitution of the country.

Members remarks were sequel to a motion from Hon. Abubakar Chica of APC, Niger State which alleged an affront and subversion of the electoral laws during party primary election.

Citing his State as a case study, Chica said that deliberate moves were made by the power brokers in his state to deny him and other true Democrats ticket.



Details later