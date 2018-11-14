BPE signs on KPMG on NIPOST

The Bureau of Public Enterprises has signed on KPMG as Transaction Adviser for the privatisation of NIPOST.

Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr. Alex A. Okoh said the restructuring and modernization aimed at making NIPOST “one of the best integrated postal service providers in the world”.

Speaking at the signing of the contract agreement between BPE and KPMG in Abuja, Mr. Okoh said the event marked a significant milestone towards the implementation of the postal sector reform in Nigeria.

He said that as the agency charged with the mandate of reforming the nation’s postal sector, the Bureau would see to the ultimate modernisation and restructuring of NIPOST.

The DG recalled that the project commenced with the setting up and inauguration of a Steering Committee and Project Delivery Team (PDT) as approved by the National Council on Privatisation (NCP).

The D-G hinged the success of the Postal Sector reformed on the dexterity and commitment of the Transaction Adviser and appealed to all those involved in the project to deploy creative thinking, unflinching commitment and zeal in the prompt delivery of the assignment.

In his remarks, the Minister of Communication, Barrister Adebayo Shittu implored the Transaction Adviser to demonstrate competence, commitment and efficiency in the execution of the project.

He said that the President Mohammadu Buhari’s administration was determined to transform the country’s postal sector into one of the most efficient and viable sectors of the Nigerian economy and; the best in the world.