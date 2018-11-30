Boundary dispute: Anambra, Kogi reach truce

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA—IT was jubilation galore for the warring communities of Eziagulu-Otu, Enugu-Otu and Mkpunando Aguleri, all in Anambra East Local Government Area, Anambra State and their arch rivals, Odeke, Ihile and Echeno communities, Ibaji Local Government Area, Kogi State, as they unanimously cemented their cease- fire agreement and at the same time, made peace covenant.

The peaceful resolution of the war over land ownership, through oath-taking, (Iko Mmee) it was gathered, was the most fearful means of dispute settlement in the war-torn communities and neighborhood as death awaits defiant ones.

On the fateful day, the sponsor of the peace settlement, Omabala Indigenous Youth Foundation, OIYF resolved to use the Nsukka residence of the Traditional Ruler of Igwe Ifite-Ogwari, HRM, Igwe Alphonsus Ofuebe, for the peace covenant.

At the venue, three people from each state, representing the three communities at war with their rivals, did the oath-taking covenant, which is binding to all indigenes of the warring communities in both states.

The three representatives from Kogi who swore to the oath included, chairmen of Odeke, Echeno and Ihile and they were Edwin Ajodo, Ezekiel Amajeh and Egwuna Gabriel while those from Anambra were, chairmen of Eziagulu-Otu, Chief Obidike Eneanya; Enugu-Otu, Chief Joe Obiorah; and Mkpunando/Agulu-Otu, Chief Igboanugo Ilochi.