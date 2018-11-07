Blackout in Sokoto, Zamfara, as transmission line collapses

By Prince Okafor

Some areas in Sokoto and Zamfara states will experience blackout in the next two weeks, following the collapse of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN’s transmission line in Gusau.

According to the General Management, TCN, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, “the current power supply limitation within Sokoto, Talata-Mafara and Gusau is as a result of transmission capacity constraints on TCN’s Birnin-Kebbi-Sokoto-Talata-Mafara-Gusau transmission line, which was caused by the collapse of 132kV tower number 307 between Funtua and Gusau.

“As a remedial measure, however, TCN has started back-feeding distribution load centres in Gusau through its 80Mw capacity Birnin Kebbi-Sokoto-Talata-Mafara transmission line.

“The combined capacity of Sokoto, Talata-Mafara and Gusau are much higher than the maximum capacity the line is built to carry, resulting in an overload of the line and, consequently, reduced bulk electricity to Sokoto, Birnin-Kebbi and Gusau.

“The ongoing transmission rehabilitation and expansion progra-mme, TREP, procurement for the Kainji-Birnin Kebbi-Sokoto 330Kv transmission line and a 330Kv substation in Sokoto will soon commence.

“The procurement of high capacity conductors for re-conductoring Birnin Kebbi-Sokoto and Kaduna-Zaria-Funtua-Gusau 132Kv transmission lines that will double the current capacity of the lines has also reached an advanced stage.”