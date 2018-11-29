Bishop Crowther school: Court restrains Anambra govt

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI—THE Federal High Court sitting in Awka, Anambra State, has restrained the Anambra State government from using any form of force or intimidation to stop the Diocese on the Niger from entering and using the Bishop Crowther Memorial Primary School, BCM, for her religious activities.

The order was given when the case between the Diocese on the Niger and Anambra State Government came up for hearing on Monday, November 26, 2018, following a plea for an interim injunction by Council to the Diocese on the Niger, Barr Nnamdi Ibegbu, SAN.

Granting the plea, the presiding Judge, Hon Justice I. B. Gafai, restrained the chairman, Onitsha North Local Government and the Chief of Staff, Government House, Awka from using any form of force to prevent the Diocese on the Niger from making use of the BCM premises.

The four point judicial order read inter alia: “As sought by the applicants, the relief number two on the motion : that is to say, for ‘An order of interim injunction restraining the 4th and 5th respondents, whether by themselves, servants, agents or privies, however called from using any police officer, uniform men or security officers, whether state or federal, to arrest, detain or threaten the applicants with arrests or detention in any police station in respect of all matters subject of this suit pending the determination of the substantive fundamental rights suit ‘is hereby granted.“