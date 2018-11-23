Betway 5s League: Ikeja-All Stars are champions

After 12 weeks of exciting football action in the Betway 5s League, last Saturday, Ikeja All-Stars defeated G12 on penalties at The Landmark Beach Front, Victoria Island, Lagos to win the NGN 1 Million grand prize.

The Betway 5’s League competition has helped boost the popularity of 5-a-side football in Nigeria as 24 teams took part in the games which were held across four locations in Lagos.

At the finale, the Special Eagles, Nigerian Amputee football team, fresh from the Amputee World Cup in Mexico, thrilled spectators to some beautiful football, showing many why they got the opportunity to represent Nigeria and qualify for the prestigious event.

Football lovers were not left out as cash prizes and other gift items were won on the final day of the league. Excited fans participated in ball juggling competitions and showed their knowledge of football by taking part in quizzes. A football freestyle competition also held between 2 top free-stylists.