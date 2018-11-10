Betbiga – A Betting Company That Gives Back To The Society.

BETBIGA, Nigeria’s new premium Sports Betting company presents “BETBIGA OVERLOAD.”

In appreciation of the patronage enjoyed from its customers, the company will be giving VIP tickets to two lucky fans to watch the Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE match in London as well as other consolation prizes.

The competition will be in three phases: Start Biga, Predict Biga and Win Biga.

To win, follow these easy steps:

PLAY: Any two EPL matches, Keno and dog race with a single or cumulative bet of 10,000 naira and above.

FOLLOW US: @betbiga

RECRUIT: Three Wise Men to play the three listed games with a minimum of 3,000 naira.

The arrival of Betbiga marks a turnaround in the sports betting landscape of one of the world’s biggest sports betting market.

Betbiga offers 100% sign up bonuses, 200% bonus on accumulated combo bets and winnings of up to N50, 000, 000 as well as the fastest payout time in the industry – 12 hours.

They will be rolling out their mega retail outlets in December which promises to be a thrilling experience for punters and gamers alike.

For more information on Betbiga Overload, please visit www.betbiga.com to register and join the league of winners and millionaires.

You can also follow @BetBiga on Twitter and Instagram and join the conversation using #BetBigaOverload

Best of Luck!!