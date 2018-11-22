Benue govt, tribal leaders fault Amaechi’s comment on herdsmen killings

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—Benue tribal leaders, on the platform of Mzough U Tiv, Ochetoha K’ Idoma and Omi Ny’ Igede, have accused the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, of making a mockery of the victims of herdsmen killings in the state.

The tribal leaders were reacting to comments reportedly made by the minister during a television programme last Sunday, where he supposedly alleged that the killing of two Catholic priests and 17 worshippers at Mbalon in Gwer West Local Government Area of the state, last May, was carried out by Benue people.

The state government also described the comment as reckless, mindless and “a shameful dance on the graves of the victims of the carnage.”

In its reaction yesterday, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and ICT, Tahav Agerzua, said: “It is clear that the comments are a deliberate strategy being sponsored by the All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government to change the true narrative of the Benue killings in general and those in Mbalom in particular.”

Meanwhile, speaking through their Chairman and President-General of Mzough U Tiv, Chief Edward Ujege, the tribal leaders, on their part said: “The statement is an indication that the Federal Government is uncaring and Amaechi himself ungodly.”