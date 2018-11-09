Benin, other towns to have free Internet access – Obaseki

In a bid to make Benin City and some other towns in Edo State major information and entrepreneurial hubs, Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said that the ongoing laying of fiber optic cables in the state will be completed soon, to provide for hotspots for free access to the Internet at designated places.



The governor said this at the Edo Youth Summit/Job Fair held at the Edo Innovation Hub, as part of activities to mark his administration’s second year anniversary.

Explaining the development, Obaseki said: “If you are observant, you would have seen men digging trenches to lay fiber optic cables. By the time we are done with the work, you all can have free internet access at designated places in Benin City and some other towns.”

The hotspots are expected to deepen internet access in the state, as it will complement work at Edo Innovates, an ICT incubation hub.

Geared towards start-up acceleration, ICT training, digital design, SME development, grant writing and many other efforts, the hub has had no less than 2,114 beneficiaries who found jobs or created one to the benefit others.

Explaining his commitment to job creation through ICT, the governor restated that the sector is for the youth. “That is one of the places where the youth can find expression,” he said.