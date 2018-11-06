Bendel Insurance beat 3SC, edge closer to Premier League

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

AFTER eleven years in the lower league, Bendel Insurance Football Club, yesterday in Benin City, took a giant step towards a return to the top tier of Nigerian football, with a 2-1 victory over 3 SC Football Club,.

With the 2-1 Bendel Insurance secured three points to top their end of the NNL table but still have one more hurdle to cross to guarantee their place in the Premier League.

In an interview with newsreportersng.com, the Chief Operating Officer of the Nigeria National League (NNL) Lawrence Katken, said Bendel Insurance and other clubs jostling for a place in the Premier League must feature in a Super Eight, from where the teams to be promoted to the Premier League will be determined.