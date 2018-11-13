Be law abiding, Army urges Uvwie, Warri youths

…As men of Operation Crocodile Smile III clean up Effurun Market

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—THE Nigerian Army has enjoined youths of Warri, Uvwie, and environs to promote peace always by being law abiding.

Commander, Sector I, Operation Delta Safe, Colonel Alhassan Grema, made the appeal during a sanitation exercise at the popular Effurun Market by the army as part of the programmes lined up for Operation Crocodile Smile III in the Niger Delta region.

Herdsmen killings: My troops were not ambushed in Benue recently – Maj. Gen. Yekini

He said the army will continue to build a peaceful civil-military relationship, adding that the exercise was part of the foregoing.

Chairman of Uvwie Local Government Council, Mr. Ramson Onoyake, expressed gratitude to the army, saying the action would further endear the people to the army .

He said: “I.am overwhelmed. This is the first time this is happening. When they came down from their vehicle, people were asking what was happening until the soldiers started cleaning the market.

We’ll take advantage of the dry season to complete our projects – Okowa

I encourage our youths to see the soldiers as friends. Our youths are peace loving and would continue to support peace in the local government and the state.”

President-General Uvwie kingdom, Chief Ukugbere also lauded the army.

“When soldiers appear people disappeared in the past. But we can see that it is not so now.”