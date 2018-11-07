Be innocent children of God in corrupt society, Bishop Onah tells students

The Catholic Bishop of Nsukka Diocese, Most Rev. Godfrey Igwebuike Onah has, Wednesday, admonished all students in Nsukka, Enugu state to be blameless and be innocent children of God in a corrupt and depraved society.

He gave the statement at the St. Theresa’s Cathedral, Nsukka during the official inauguration of the academic/formation year 2018/2019 for all the catholic schools in the Diocese.

Reflecting on the scriptural reading taken from the Letter of St. Paul to the Philippians, he decried the level of corruption in the country today, saying it is embarrassing and perplexing. He therefore urged the students to remain steadfast and focused to be able to face the challenges posed by what he described as the decayed society.

Lamenting the level of dilapidation found in many schools today, the prelate frowned seriously at what he described as the injuries of celebrated examination malpractices found in many schools orchestrated and spearheaded by some principals, teachers and some parents.

He decried the development where some parents, whom he said, often, withdraw their wards from mission schools when it was time to write external examinations, would however enrol them in exam centres where malpractice is not only celebrated and commercialized but institutionalized.

He however urged parents who engage in such misconduct to desist from such, warning that they would be purchasing a stunted and crumbled future for their children and, by extension, the nation.

He also warned Principals, School administrators and teachers who encourage such malpractices to desist from such, warning that that “it would be better for them to be thrown into the sea with a millstone tied around their necks than to cause one of these little ones to stumble.”

The leader of the Catholic faithful in Nsukka drew the attention of the parents, teachers and principals of their primary duties in child upbringing, noting that they should mould the children by building a lasting and sustainable positive character for them.

He equally challenged them to strive to identify the talents given to each student and work proficiently towards giving the students the required assistance for adequate and prompt realization.

According to him, “When you gather for your PTA meetings, attention should not be given only to school fees and repair of school roofs but also on how to provide adequate, holistic formation to students.”

The prelate encouraged the students to learn how to compete on positive and healthy attitudes such as maintaining silence when necessary, punctuality, politeness, reading among other virtues and to learn how to share what they have learnt.

Meanwhile, during the inauguration ceremony, the diocesan education secretary, Rev. Fr. Denis Agbo, announced to the glee of the crowd that Nsukka Diocese emerged the overall winner and champion at the just concluded National Mathematics Competition.

By Fr. Matthew Eze O