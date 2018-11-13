Bayelsa traditional rulers meet over insecurity

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA—TRA-DITIONAL rulers and chiefs from various communities of Bayelsa State are set to meet today over rising cases of cult attacks and violent crimes in some parts of the state.

The meeting, which is being organised by the Institute for Niger Delta Studies in collaboration with the Association of Rural Chiefs Peace and Development Initiative, is expected to deliberate on increase in sale of illicit drugs to underaged youths, misuse of illicit drugs, human rights abuses, and hiring of youths for violence during elections in the state.

The meeting is tagged One Day Stakeholders Dialogue on Peace, Security and Election Matters in Bayelsa.